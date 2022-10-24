Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHD traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $71.24. 58,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

