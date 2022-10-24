Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after buying an additional 9,233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.17. 41,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

