Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 330,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 798,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $22.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

