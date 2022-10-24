Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

SCHN stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.