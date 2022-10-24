Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.9 %

SNDR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,892. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

