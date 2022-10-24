Schaeffer Financial LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schaeffer Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 330,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 798,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,427. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

