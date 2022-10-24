Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.76. 85,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.