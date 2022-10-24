Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.79 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

