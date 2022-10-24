Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $172.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $338.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

