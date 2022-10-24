Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 183114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

