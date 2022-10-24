Ryder System (NYSE:R) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.7 %

Ryder System stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ryder System by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

