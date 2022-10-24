Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Trimmed by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

