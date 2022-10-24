RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

