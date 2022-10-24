RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

RVLP stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.30.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

