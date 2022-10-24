RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $63.04 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.04 million and $30,413.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $19,456.60 or 0.99998970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00276218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00118384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00739121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00565009 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00242964 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,239.80188863 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 19,200.95594258 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $28,077.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

