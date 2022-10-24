Royal Bank of Canada Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $190.00 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.80 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

