Royal Bank of Canada Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.18.
ECN Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
ECN stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$3.82. 818,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,428. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$942.70 million and a P/E ratio of 34.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Insiders purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 in the last three months.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
