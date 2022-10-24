Royal Bank of Canada Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.18.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

ECN stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$3.82. 818,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,428. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$942.70 million and a P/E ratio of 34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Insiders purchased 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 in the last three months.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.