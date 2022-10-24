Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHR. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.09.

CHR traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.37. 122,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.54.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$392.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

