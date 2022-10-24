Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.54. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.80 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

