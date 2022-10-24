Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €155.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

adidas Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €164.51. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

