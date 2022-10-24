Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.66. 56,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,442. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

