Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

