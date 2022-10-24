Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $194.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,561. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.