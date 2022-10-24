Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

FDX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,616. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.38.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.