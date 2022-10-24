Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 10,385 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

