Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 108,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $136.87. 23,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,095. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $135.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

