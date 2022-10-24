Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 755,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DIVB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.80. 22,050 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

