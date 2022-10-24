Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.42. 1,424,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.