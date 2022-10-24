Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $156.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

