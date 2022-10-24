Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $167.83 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

