Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

