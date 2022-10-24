Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $73.03 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $199.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.