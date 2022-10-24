Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
RVSB opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $8.22.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
