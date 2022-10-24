Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.52–$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.36 billion.

Rite Aid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

