RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

