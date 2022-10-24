Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 4.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.08. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Specifically, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $241,387.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,922.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $484,377 and sold 74,131 shares worth $1,895,470. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $557.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Further Reading

