Richard White Sells 115,024 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.14 ($39.26), for a total transaction of A$6,457,447.36 ($4,515,697.45).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Richard White sold 118,213 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.64 ($38.21), for a total transaction of A$6,459,158.32 ($4,516,893.93).

On Thursday, October 6th, Richard White sold 118,541 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.61 ($38.19), for a total transaction of A$6,473,524.01 ($4,526,939.87).

On Thursday, September 29th, Richard White sold 119,667 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.12 ($37.85), for a total transaction of A$6,476,378.04 ($4,528,935.69).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Richard White sold 91,414 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($39.66), for a total transaction of A$5,185,002.08 ($3,625,875.58).

On Thursday, September 15th, Richard White sold 108,150 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.93 ($41.91), for a total transaction of A$6,481,429.50 ($4,532,468.18).

On Thursday, September 8th, Richard White sold 112,200 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.81 ($40.43), for a total transaction of A$6,486,282.00 ($4,535,861.54).

WiseTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.94.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

WiseTech Global Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

(Get Rating)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.