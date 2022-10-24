Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 509 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.03. 41,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,330. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.