Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 207 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.95. 185,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.