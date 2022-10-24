Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $22.31 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $94.38. 220,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

