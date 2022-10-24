Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 189.4% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 49.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 242.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $192.00. 64,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.80 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

