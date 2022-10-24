Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.62. 84,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,443. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

