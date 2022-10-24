Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FedEx stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.40. 76,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,616. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

