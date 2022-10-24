Reviewing Senseonics (SENS) and Its Competitors

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 93 647 1403 21 2.62

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Senseonics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Senseonics Competitors 216.65% -20.07% 11.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million 5.57 Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -15.02

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.