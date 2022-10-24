Reviewing Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Model N and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Model N currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 194.94%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Model N.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.5% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Model N and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $193.45 million 6.82 -$29.74 million ($0.73) -48.78 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.57 -$110.78 million ($3.35) -1.71

Model N has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -12.52% -6.00% -2.14% Sangoma Technologies -49.38% -5.40% -3.49%

Summary

Model N beats Sangoma Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

