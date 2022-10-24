Reviewing ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) & Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions 3.85% 7.21% 3.55% Addentax Group N/A 1,721.29% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARC Document Solutions and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

ARC Document Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 769.57%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than Addentax Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Addentax Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions $272.21 million 0.36 $9.14 million $0.26 8.85 Addentax Group $2.79 million 19.92 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Document Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services. The company also provides professional services and software services to re-produce and distribute large-format and small-format documents, and specialized graphic color printing. In addition, it engages in sale and supply of equipment; and provides ancillary services. The company operates 146 service centers in the United States, Canada, China, United Kingdom, India, United Arab Emirates. It serves local restaurant owners, construction subcontractors, international retailers, regional energy companies, and largest school districts, as well as retail, technology, energy, education, hospitality, and public utilities. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies. The company manufactures garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also manufactures, distributes, and trades in epidemic prevention supplies; and offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

