Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 39,368 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Shares of FDX opened at $153.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

