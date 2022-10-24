Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 385,325 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 385,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intel were worth $50,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

INTC stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

