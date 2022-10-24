Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,415 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $115,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $254.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.