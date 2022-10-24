Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 184,346 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,346 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

